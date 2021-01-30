Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, earlier this week warned the U.S. is entering its “darkest” weeks of the pandemic because of the spread of more contagious variants of the virus that have emerged worldwide.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 436,000 people in the U.S. alone.

Globally, it has claimed 2.2 million lives.

Watch the interview here: