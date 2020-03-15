Administration Officials Fail To Answer For Trump Lie About Google Coronavirus Site

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters President Donald Trump turns to members of his coronavirus task force during a news conference where the president declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in the Rose Garden of the White House on Friday.

Multiple Trump administration officials failed to answer questions Sunday about when Americans can expect a website President Donald Trump touted last week to assist with the identification of coronavirus symptoms and locations of testing centers in the United States.

During a Friday press conference, Trump said Google was developing a website to help users check their symptoms and find functional testing locations. It turned out the site he was referring to was likely one being developed by Verily, which shares a parent company with Google. In a statement following Trump’s celebratory announcement on Friday, Verily said its site is “in the early stages of development,” and the company plans to roll it out for California’s Bay Area with the hope of expanding it beyond California “over time.”

Trump had said Friday that the website would be done “very quickly.” And on Sunday, administration officials still could not speak as to what exactly that meant.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told ABC News correspondent Jon Karl, “I really don’t know,” when he was asked on Sunday when the website will be available.

Watch Mnuchin’s comments on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I really don’t know,” Mnuchin tells @jonkarl when asked when the Google website to facilitate coronavirus testing will be available.



Trump said it will be developed "quickly" but the company developing the site said that the tool is the “early stages.” https://t.co/XkLFkSaaAp pic.twitter.com/uYpVf2A3Ma — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 15, 2020

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also did not say when the website Trump mentioned will be built.

“Put aside the website and how it’s going to be fully operational,” Fauci, who is co-leading the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, told host Chris Wallace.

He turned instead to the availability of coronavirus tests, saying large corporations and health organizations are currently unable to scale up the testing capability in the United States.

“They’re telling us that it will be starting up in the next week or so,” Fauci said.

Fauci previously referred to insufficient coronavirus testing as a “failing.”

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that was first reported in China in late 2019, is thought to be 10 times deadlier than the flu, Fauci said last week. Many Americans carrying it are asymptomatic and Americans over 60 years old are at higher risk for serious illness.

Watch a clip from Fauci’s appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the U.S. Response to the corona virus and what to expect moving forward. #FNS #FOXNews pic.twitter.com/1exk4Oh5gv — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 15, 2020

After referring to the coronavirus as a “hoax” in February and dismissing its threat to Americans, Trump and his administration have tried to coordinate a belated response to the infectious disease as states of emergency are declared across the nation. Trump declared a national emergency on Friday.

Millions of Americans have been advised to practice social distancing ― or self-imposed isolation ― to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. currently lags behind several countries, including South Korea and the United Kingdom, in testing its citizens.

Keep up with the latest updates on the coronavirus at our live blog.