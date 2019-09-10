“We may do something to get that whole thing cleaned up. It’s inappropriate,” Trump said in a Fox News interview that aired in July. He singled out Los Angeles and San Francisco, slamming the “liberal establishment” and saying, “You take a look at what’s going on with San Francisco. It’s terrible.”

State and city officials appeared cautiously optimistic about the talks on Tuesday but called for concrete and appropriate action from the administration.

Nathan Click, a spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times: “Every level of government — including federal — should step up and put skin in the game. If the president is willing to put serious solutions — with real investment — on the table, California stands ready to talk. He could start by ending his plans to cut food stamps, gut health care for low-income people, and scare immigrant families from accessing government services.”

Nearly a quarter of the nation’s homeless residents live in California, with homelessness on the rise throughout the state. Los Angeles saw a 12% increase in homeless residents from 2018 to 2019, according to a recent count. The number of homeless people in San Francisco went up 17% and in Alameda County (which includes Oakland) up 43% since 2017.

Newsom noted in July that the Trump administration has been “decreasing the social safety net to address the reasons people are on streets and sidewalks in the first place.”