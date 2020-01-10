Trump Officials Had No Idea When Or Where 'Imminent' Iran Attacks Would Happen

Q: Did you know the time and place of the attacks that were being planned?

O’BRIEN: We had very good intelligence that there was an imminent attack being planned.

Q: But time and place?

O’BRIEN: It was imminent. You know, you never know the time or place of these things with with perfect particularity. But we had very good information that there were imminent attacks planned against Americans in Iraq and potentially Syria. Both diplomats and soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines. I’ve seen the intelligence and it was it was incredibly strong intelligence. There are a lot of people that want that intelligence released. You know, look, I wish we could, but at the same time, we don’t want to compromise sources and methods that allow us to protect Americans.