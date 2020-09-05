Trump Idolizes Putin Because He Can Run Russia Like Own Firm, Cohen Claims In Book

Trump dreamed of a 120-story Trump Tower Moscow, and planned to give the penthouse apartment to Putin for free, in part “as a way to suck up” to the Russian leader, Cohen writes.

Cohen worked to nail down the deal even after Trump declared that he was running for president, he writes. He also claimed that first daughter Ivanka Trump, now a senior White House adviser, chose the decorator finishes for the tower.

“The whole idea of patriotism and treason became irrelevant in his mind,” Cohen writes. “Trump was using the campaign to make money for himself: Of course he was.”

Despite Trump’s currying favor with Putin, Cohen contends that it was an “insidious” and effective “disinformation campaign” from his supporters in America that helped him finally win the White House.