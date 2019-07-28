Donald Trump pummeled Baltimore years ago in a series of tweets — but back then he held Barack Obama responsible for the city’s crime, pointing out that he was an “African American president” and sarcastically referring to him as “great.”

Shortly after Freddie Gray died after sustaining injuries while being transported in a Baltimore police vehicle in 2015, Trump urged Obama in tweets to do what’s right and “bring both sides together” to aid the city. Or, Trump suggested, he himself could be dropped into Baltimore to “show Obama how it’s done” and “fix it fast.”

It was a different target, but another African American, four years ago:

Our great African American President hasn't exactly had a positive impact on the thugs who are so happily and openly destroying Baltimore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2015

President Obama, you have a big job to do. Go to Baltimore and bring both sides together. With proper leadership, it can be done! Do it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2015

"@Vanderpunked: Can we drop @realDonaldTrump off in the middle of #Baltimore so he can show Obama how it's done?" I would fix it fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2015

Trump’s critics on Twitter are most captivated now by 2015 Trump’s vision of himself as a great white savior ready to be airlifted into Baltimore to save the day.

When are YOU going to Baltimore, oh great white one???

Let's see you fix this up with your great leadership qualities

Hurry up, the world is waiting#ImpeachTrump — becky trenor (@yurkiddingme) July 28, 2019

but 280 day golfin take a toll — Hotzn (@hotzn1) July 28, 2019

Oh, @realDonaldTrump, if we drop you off in the middle of #Baltimore will you be able to find your way out?🤣 — Leonard Grossman (@modemjunkie) July 28, 2019

You should go to Baltimore. You could stay at one of Jared Kushner's properties--the ones with hundreds of violations! — Robin Littlefield (@therealrkl) July 28, 2019

Visiting you from 2019 just to say you were spot on about this one. 👊 — Bigly Nasty (@GeeJustG) July 28, 2019

Can we drop you off in the middle of the ocean with a life raft? — Des (@DesPNW) July 28, 2019

He's been in office now occupying the WH for over 2.5yrs & has Done NOTHING to Fix It fast.

One Trillion $ in Deficit. Billions Unpaid for to keep Farmers from Going Under due to STUPID tariffs. Ineptness run rampant. North Korea, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, etc=Fail — Mary Frank (@Fran_Neena20409) July 28, 2019

You would be head rat — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) July 28, 2019

Trump lashed out at Cummings and his district, which encompasses much of Baltimore, after the congressman complained about inhumane conditions for detained immigrants along the southern border of the U.S.

But Trump has also indicated that he’s furious the House Oversight and Reform Committee, headed by Cummings, voted Thursday to authorize a subpoena for all work-related texts and emails sent and received on personal accounts by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner have admitted to using personal accounts for work messages.

The president has repeatedly slammed Hillary Clinton for using a personal server for work-related emails when she was secretary of state, which triggered Trump-encouraged chants of “lock her up” at his 2016 campaign rallies. Trump on Saturday accused Cummings in a tweet of now spending “all of his time trying to hurt innocent people through ‘Oversight.’”