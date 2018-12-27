Politics makes strange bedfellows and, for Donald Trump, strange tweets.

On Thursday, the president posted a tweet that seemed to agree with one sent by his predecessor, Barack Obama, nearly eight years ago.

Of course, the devil is in the details.

In 2012, Obama helped institute the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to protect around 700,000 young adults who were brought to America as children from deportation.

In 2018, the Trump administration tried unsuccessfully to end DACA, and has basically adopted a zero tolerance immigration policy centered around building a massive border wall.

With that back history, it’s no wonder that many Twitter users suspected Trump was only trolling Democrats, who have said they will not fund the wall.

Some called the president’s bluff.

I did not see wall in Obamas tweet....Did anyone?



Trumps words: A government shutdown will be devastating to our military...something the Dems care very little about!



Tweet your way to jail @realDonaldTrump - Thank You — Mike Lukowych (@mlukowych) December 27, 2018

One person attempted to remind Trump that a wall would be ineffective since most undocumented immigrants enter the United States legally.

You don’t seriously think he meant spending BILLIONS on a wall that will not help with immigration, simply for the fact that the migrations are flying into the US and overstaying visas — Mr. 🇯🇲Richard🇺🇸 (@Dj_Richie_Dan) December 27, 2018

Some people posted old Trump tweets they thought were more relevant to the conversation.

One person wanted to immortalize this moment of seeming agreement.

Holy Cr@p! Did @realDonaldTrump just agree w/Obama? Where’s my calendar? Oh wait, I can just save this tweet for the next time he’s being hateful, but I’m sure he’ll totally deny tweeting it. 😒 — hummin (@humming_along) December 27, 2018

Another person offered this caveat:

But he meant actually deal with it...not hurt imagrints and people working for the government. — Andrew Beck (@abeck812) December 27, 2018

One guy suggested the president may be a bit confused about things.