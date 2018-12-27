Politics makes strange bedfellows and, for Donald Trump, strange tweets.
On Thursday, the president posted a tweet that seemed to agree with one sent by his predecessor, Barack Obama, nearly eight years ago.
Of course, the devil is in the details.
In 2012, Obama helped institute the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to protect around 700,000 young adults who were brought to America as children from deportation.
In 2018, the Trump administration tried unsuccessfully to end DACA, and has basically adopted a zero tolerance immigration policy centered around building a massive border wall.
With that back history, it’s no wonder that many Twitter users suspected Trump was only trolling Democrats, who have said they will not fund the wall.
Some called the president’s bluff.
One person attempted to remind Trump that a wall would be ineffective since most undocumented immigrants enter the United States legally.
Some people posted old Trump tweets they thought were more relevant to the conversation.
One person wanted to immortalize this moment of seeming agreement.
Another person offered this caveat:
One guy suggested the president may be a bit confused about things.