Trump Adviser's Head-Scratching Attempt To Trash Biden Backfires

Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp on Thursday sought to insult Joe Biden’s ABC News town hall by comparing it to “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which critics saw as an endorsement for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Schlapp quoted a tweet from Fox News host Greg Gutfeld that criticized the simultaneous event for President Donald Trump on NBC News. Schlapp added in her own tweet that Biden’s town hall was akin to watching an episode of the beloved children’s show.

Well @JoeBiden @ABCPolitics townhall feels like I am watching an episode of Mister Rodgers Neighborhood. https://t.co/bC8fIZPxHR — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) October 16, 2020

Trump and Biden held town halls for voters at the same time after the second presidential debate was scrapped due to Trump’s refusal to participate in a virtual event after testing positive for COVID-19.

At Trump’s NBC News event in Miami, he clashed with the host, defended and refused to condemn the QAnon conspiracy, the followers of which the FBI has deemed a national security threat; declined to confirm if he tested negative for COVID-19 on the day of the first debate; attacked advance voting and applauded his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed more than 217,000 people in America. He made false statements about many topics.

Biden’s Pennsylvania event was a more placid affair. The former vice president called for a national strategy against the pandemic and gave lengthy responses to questions about his policies on a range of issues. He made some missteps but largely avoided making untrue claims.

Twitter users swarmed on Schlapp’s intended slight. Many people found it hard to see how the comparison to the educational classic could be considered a negative. Others pointed out there are much worse comparisons. And some noted that Pennsylvania native Fred Rogers, an ordained minister and the much-loved host of the show, which ran from 1968 to 2001, was particularly treasured in his home state ― which happens to be one that the president desperately needs to win.

Are R operatives really throwing shade at Mr. Rogers--who lived in Pittsburgh, in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania? A strategy sure to win over Suburban Women! — Dana "Mask On" Hull 👩🏻‍💻 (@danahull) October 16, 2020

Fred Rogers is universally beloved, which tells you everything you need to know about this person. https://t.co/HNsWmtBdHJ — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) October 16, 2020

Bill Stepien: “Look, we absolutely have to win Pennsylvania, and western Pennsylvania in particular, if we’re going to have a shot at this thing. Can we somehow tie Joe Biden to a particularly reviled figure there?”



Mercedes Schlapp: “Just give me the ball, I’ve got this.” https://t.co/Wz0NaRW3Bb — Andrew Exum (@ExumAM) October 16, 2020

Pretty telling that this crew thinks Mr. Rogers is the bad guy. https://t.co/g9aFK7qV6V — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) October 16, 2020

She is bored by his compassion and civility. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/jecVMVsdMR — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 16, 2020

hard to believe Trump's losing with a crack team of advisors who think a Mr Rogers comparison is a sick burn — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 16, 2020

Good point. People *hated* that guy. https://t.co/m5zZSzAPjc — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 16, 2020

Honey, you’re President sounds like an episode of twin peaks — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 16, 2020

Getting schlapped by the ratio. pic.twitter.com/9Fo3hbSsQg — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 16, 2020

Fred Rogers...one of the most beloved Americans on all time.

I suspect both @JoeBiden would consider that a compliment. https://t.co/mjHBYXpLJR — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) October 16, 2020

Imagine positioning yourself against - of all people - Mr. Rogers. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 16, 2020

