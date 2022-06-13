Trump Aide Bashes William Barr As A 'Shill' For Marxists After Damning Testimony

Barr is among the last people on Earth who could be described as a Marxist sympathizer. He has long been a proponent of boosting the power of the chief executive in America — not part of the Marxist ideology.

Advertisement

Critics slammed Barr during his tenure in the Trump administration for attempting to create a more “king-like” president far less constrained by Congress and the courts.

Barr apparently radically changed his stripes, from Harrington’s perspective, as he recounted to the House select committee that various investigations into the 2020 presidential election exposed the Trump camp’s complaints that the voting was rigged as “bullshit.” He testified that he explained that to Trump repeatedly but that the then-president never showed “interest in what the actual facts were.”

Harrington posted her comment on Truth Social, which appears to consistently block all negative responses to right-wing users. But there was major blowback — and plenty of laughs — in responses to Twitter retweets of Harrington’s message:

Trump spokesperson says Bill Barr is now a Marxist. pic.twitter.com/0k4Y94Xw4H — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 13, 2022

Advertisement

Why does Donald Trump keep hiring all these crypto-Marxists?! — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) June 13, 2022

Don said it himself-he only hires the best people 🙃 — trishinpa (@trishinpa2) June 13, 2022

Which Marx brother though? I think he's Harpo, but others may differ. — Dan Klotz (@klotzian) June 13, 2022

Eating their own now — Grey675 (@Grey675) June 13, 2022

That's news to Bill Barr. — Jolie Lindley (@LVJolieBeth) June 13, 2022

Advertisement

That’s pretty hilarious. — julie collura (@JulieCollura) June 13, 2022

They need to stop using words they don't understand. — Erin McSwearsalot ☮️ (@WriterErin) June 13, 2022

“Marxist Democrats? Seriously???”



—K. Marx — REFrankel (@REFrankel) June 13, 2022

Yes, cuz people trying to save American democracy must be Marxists. — Dawn 🇺🇦🌻 (@DawnHulot) June 13, 2022

Denial is a hell of a drug — DemocracyForTheWin (@overitanddone19) June 13, 2022