Maskless Trump Photo Pretty Much Sums Up His Presidency, Critics Say

A photo of an unmasked President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One outraged critics on social media Monday.

The image, posted by New York Times photographer Doug Mills, shows Trump surrounded by masked Secret Service agents as he approaches the plane bound for Sanford, Florida, where he held a rally, even though he was in the hospital battling COVID-19 just a week ago.

His White House physician, Sean Conley, said Monday that Trump had tested negative for the coronavirus and was no longer infectious, a claim health experts have questioned. Trump has claimed that he is now “immune” from the virus that has killed more than 215,000 people in the U.S.

Trump announced on Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the virus. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that patients who were hospitalized or needed oxygen (both of which apply to Trump) may need to remain isolated for up to 20 days.

.@realDonaldTrump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, for a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/PbKvSYoahf — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 12, 2020

Critics were outraged that Trump ― who was protecting himself from the rain with an umbrella ― opted not to wear a face mask to protect those around him from the coronavirus that he could still be shedding.

The recklessness of Trump’s presidency, summarized in one unbelievable picture. https://t.co/PpCdlBilOR — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 12, 2020

Even if you have never read a single tweet or heard a single one of his Tinkerbell magical thinking lies - this photo alone tells you he cares about no one or nothing but himself. https://t.co/rAm5MTPAnp — Katherine Fugate (@katherinefugate) October 12, 2020

siri show me a picture of everyone secretly hating someone https://t.co/8SNdOJZFiy — Spooky Skoog (@Skoog) October 12, 2020

Still no mask. We don't know if he has tested negative yet, when he first tested positive, or if he is still contagious. Hard to fathom. https://t.co/xYywfmTNQb — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 12, 2020

How is it possible that he is not wearing a mask??? https://t.co/lfVtGuCfAk — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) October 12, 2020

Everyone can SUCK MY GERMS, but if you think I’ll let MY FUCKING HAIR get wet, you’ve got another thing coming! https://t.co/oUYjixQvSD — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) October 12, 2020

Trump just boarded Air Force One without a mask while sick with a disease that has infected nearly 8 million Americans and killed 215,000 https://t.co/Dh5gQJGy6G — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 12, 2020

No one is getting paid enough to be on a plane with this man. https://t.co/f4da2X3X5O — James Gleick (@JamesGleick) October 12, 2020

Hey, Hey, Typhoid Trump How Many Innocent Support Staffers/Secret Service/Military Guards Did You Infect Today? https://t.co/JTKxAD80M0 — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) October 12, 2020

Pictured here: A man that doesn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself. #VoteBiden #WokeAF https://t.co/Wzj8GEBrpo — Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) October 12, 2020

More concerned about protecting his hair than the people around him. https://t.co/8dKNDxqPZk — Joseph Mallozzi (@BaronDestructo) October 12, 2020