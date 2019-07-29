Trump Goes After Al Sharpton Following Racist Attacks On Elijah Cummings, Baltimore

President Donald Trump went after civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton on Monday, in addition to launching a third day of racist attacks on Twitter against Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.).

Trump called Sharpton “a con man” and “a troublemaker” and claimed that he “hates whites & cops,” after Sharpton tweeted Sunday night that he was going to Baltimore following Trump’s weekend attacks.

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull...Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

On Saturday and Sunday, Trump posted a series of racist tweets against Cummings and his majority-black congressional district in Baltimore, calling it “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and a “very dangerous & filthy place.”

Trump again targeted “King Elijah’s Baltimore Fail” on Monday, blaming Cummings for crime in the city.

A fierce Trump critic, Cummings chairs the House Oversight Committee, which is among several congressional committees investigating Trump and his administration.

Sharpton responded to Trump’s attacks Monday.

“I do make trouble for bigots,” he tweeted. “If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet.”

Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

Sharpton is scheduled to hold a press conference in Baltimore later on Monday, accompanied by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Gov. Michael Steele.

Trump’s Monday morning rant did not note Sunday’s deadly mass shooting in California. He briefly mentioned it as it was unfolding late Sunday.

Hours later, Trump claimed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was “racist,” taking comments Sanders made in 2015 about poverty and income inequality out of context.

Crazy Bernie Sanders recently equated the City of Baltimore to a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY! Based on that statement, I assume that Bernie must now be labeled a Racist, just as a Republican would if he used that term and standard! The fact is, Baltimore can be brought back, maybe...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

....even to new heights of success and glory, but not with King Elijah and that crew. When the leaders of Baltimore want to see the City rise again, I am in a very beautiful oval shaped office waiting for your call! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

During a visit to the city after the death of teenager Freddie Gray while he was in police custody, Sanders made the comparison to argue how the city illustrated larger economic inequality across the United States.

“Anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you’re in a wealthy nation,” he said at the time, according to The Baltimore Sun. “You would think that you were in a Third World country.”

This story has been updated with additional tweets from Trump.