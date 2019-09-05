Donald Trump Is Still Whining About His Alabama Falsehood

On Thursday, Trump raged on Twitter, blaming the “fake news” for reporting on his Alabama mistake and insisting that early projections proved him right.

Later that day, the White House released a statement from Rear Adm. Peter Brown, the president’s homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, defending his boss.

“The President’s comments were based on that morning’s Hurricane Dorian briefing, which included the possibility of tropical storm force winds in southeastern Alabama,” the lengthy statement reads in part.

But as CNN points out, the state was never in danger: