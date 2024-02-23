PoliticsDonald TrumpAlabamaivf

Trump Tells Alabama Republicans To Get Their Act Together On IVF

Last week, a state court decision upended fertility treatment in Alabama and raised questions nationwide.
Sara Boboltz
Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump said he “strongly support[s]” in vitro fertilization treatments on Friday after a week of turmoil and speculation over an Alabama court decision that categorized embryos as “children.”

“Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Republican front-runner likened his stance to that of “the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans.”

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.

