What's Hot

Prosecutors Feared They'd Have To Prove Trump Wasn't Legally Insane: Book

Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

Florida Lawmakers To Meet Next Week On Disney District Takeover

Kit Harington Addresses Rumored 'Game Of Thrones' Jon Snow Spin-Off

Much-Touted Trump Era Fundraising Platform WinRed Lost Millions In Midterm Elections

Supreme Court Had Lax Security Protocols For Years: Report

Hasty Pudding Celebrates Jennifer Coolidge As Its Woman Of The Year

Arctic Air Brings Brutal Cold To Northeast

A Mystery Stroke, A Pipe Bomb, And A Subway: How A Stranger Did Something For Me I'll Never Forget

Luke Skywalker Actor Mark Hamill Selling Signed 'Star Wars' Posters For Ukraine's Drones

Jonathan Groff And Ben Aldridge Are Gay Dads In Distress In ‘Knock At The Cabin’

NYC's Involuntary Hospitalization Plan Can Proceed, A Judge Rules

PoliticsDonald TrumpHillary Clinton lawsuit

Trump Offers $1 Million Bond In Bid To Appeal Sanctions For Filing 'Frivolous' Conspiracy Suit

The Florida judge who imposed the sanctions raked Trump as a "mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process.”
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump is offering to post a $1 million bond as part of his effort to appeal sanctions imposed last month on him and one of his attorneys for filing a “frivolous” conspiracy suit against his old rival Hillary Clinton and others.

On Friday, Trump and lawyer Alina Habba sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks. They offered to post a $1.03 million bond in order to appeal the order sanctioning the pair $937,989, for filing a conspiracy suit against Clinton and others, Bloomberg reported.

Middlebrooks last month blasted the lawsuit as completely without legal merit, and said it amounted to nothing more than a partisan political manifesto that wasted taxpayer money and time for legitimate court actions.

He accused the former president of a “pattern of abuse of the courts” for filing a number of such suits for political purposes, which Middlebrooks said “undermines the rule of law” and “amounts to obstruction of justice.”

He added: “We are confronted with a lawsuit that should never have been filed, which was completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose.”

Middlebrooks raked Trump as “a mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process,” who uses the courts “to seek revenge on political adversaries.”

Middlebrooks imposed the sanctions on behalf of 18 defendants who submitted a joint motion accusing Trump of knowingly filing a suit with bogus claims to dishonestly advance a political narrative.

As of Saturday, Middlebrooks had not issued a decision on Trump and Habba’s posted bond offer.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community