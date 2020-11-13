Trump Almost Admits He Lost Election, Says 'Time Will Tell'

President Donald Trump almost went there and admitted that — contrary to the constant stream of falsehoods he has sputtered for the last 10 days — he actually lost the Nov. 3 election to Joe Biden.

The key word, of couse, is “almost.” Because — like “Happy Days” character Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli —Trump can’t ever admit being wrong about anything.

It happened Friday in a news conference in which Trump discussed how the White House planned to handle the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months.

“Ideally, we won’t go to a lockdown ― I will not go, this administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully, the, uh, whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be,” Trump said. “I guess time will tell.”

Trump: This Administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the uhh whatever happens in the future who knows which Administration will be, time will tell pic.twitter.com/q2GwwHHAYO — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 13, 2020

Considering that Biden reportedly won 306 electoral college votes, you’d think it’s a done deal.

But not as far as the president is concerned. He has made all sorts of bizarre claims that he really won the race.

For instance, Trump on Friday took credit for what the Department of Homeland Security called the most secure election in U.S. history — and then he argued it was rigged.

The president’s comments attracted a lot of snarky political analysis from Twitter users.

He 100% knows he lost. https://t.co/9TCkfmNxQ8 — John Kinnear (@askdadblog) November 13, 2020

Come on, buddy, you can do it. Just say the words, “The Biden Administration.” — Mama_C2 (@mama_c2) November 13, 2020

The words "Biden administration" were on the tip of his tongue lmao https://t.co/9NiMDavT9m — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 13, 2020

Almost said it... Dude, Accept defeat. Its happened. https://t.co/XfqJf8bQTB — Wale Gates (@walegates) November 13, 2020

“We’ll see what happens” is Trump’s tell for “every trick I’ve tried has failed and I have no control over the outcome” https://t.co/qt04snenSO — Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) November 13, 2020

Teetering on bargaining heading to acceptance. https://t.co/Y6mXZ6Dxos — Alessandro Miglio (@AlexMiglio) November 13, 2020

He must really be depressed if he stopped dyeing his hair https://t.co/o3A5swxIly — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) November 13, 2020

But one person suggested that Trump’s comment was probably as good as it’s going to get.

That’s the closest we’re getting to a concession speech. — Ashlee Explains It All (@ash_says_what) November 13, 2020