Alva Johnson, the most recent woman to accuse President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, said she knows exactly what she wants from coming forward with her story.

“Winning my lawsuit would be ideal, but making the difference and making the change and not keeping my mouth shut [is my goal],” she recently told Teen Vogue.

“Getting justice for the other 20 plus women who have accused [Trump] of ... violating them,” Johnson added. “The first step to making change is being honest about my experience and hopefully being a bit of light.”

She was a staffer on Trump’s presidential campaign when, she said, he kissed her without her consent outside a rally in Florida in August 2016. She went public with her story last month when she filed a federal lawsuit in Florida, seeking unspecified damages for emotional pain and suffering.

“I immediately felt violated because I wasn’t expecting it or wanting it,” Johnson told The Washington Post in February.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders rejected Johnson’s accusation, saying it “never happened.”

Johnson recalled the moment she realized she had to go public with her story.

“Knowing that, as an employee of his, I experienced that, knowing those women [who also accused him of assault] were not lying, I felt I had to come out,” she told Teen Vogue.

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct ― ranging from harassment to rape ― by at least 21 other women. He has repeatedly denied all the allegations.