With its behavior bearing a striking resemblance to the commander in chief’s attitude toward climate change, it seemed fitting that the limbless animal be named Dermophis donaldtrumpi.

EnviroBuild, a sustainable building materials company, paid $25,000 for the honor of naming the creature as part of a fundraiser for the Rainforest Trust, a nonprofit conservation group.

“EnviroBuild is not an overtly political organization, but we do feel very strongly that everyone should do everything they can to leave the world in a better way than they found it,” co-founder Aidan Bell wrote in a statement.

“As Demorphus donaldtrumpi is an amphibian, it is particularly susceptible to the impacts of climate change and is therefore in danger of becoming extinct as a direct result of its namesake’s climate policies.”

Bell told The Guardian the name was “perfect.”