Trump And COVID-19: Views From HuffPost Readers

“In what world does stripping healthcare to the ones who can’t afford it and need it most help anyone? How is this progress?”

— Jason Day

“For anyone out there that thinks the end of the ACA won’t affect them - it will, unless you are on social security or disability. If the ACA is ended, we will be back to where we were before, where doctors and hospital bills for those who don’t have insurance, will be paid for by increased fees from those who do have insurance.”

— Gary Roth