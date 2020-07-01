MEDIA

Trump And COVID-19: Views From HuffPost Readers

Our editors picked some of your most thought-provoking comments from last week’s top stories.
The top-requested feature in a recent survey of HuffPost members was a roundup of reader comments.
The top-requested feature in a recent survey of HuffPost members was a roundup of reader comments.

HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories every week and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds. 

For a chance to be featured here, participate in the comments by clicking the gray speech bubble to the left, next to the social share icons, which will open up the comments panel.

Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.

Trump Says ‘Nobody Briefed Or Told Me’ About Russian Bounties To Kill U.S. Soldiers

“If he knew, that’s horrifying.  If he didn’t know, that’s horrifying.” 

— John Meshna

“His ‘but I didn’t know’ defense rings hollow and simply begs the question ‘Why didn’t you know?’” 

— Mark Cohen

Trump Administration Files Supreme Court Brief To End Obamacare Amid COVID-19 Crisis

“In what world does stripping healthcare to the ones who can’t afford it and need it most help anyone? How is this progress?”

— Jason Day

“For anyone out there that thinks the end of the ACA won’t affect them - it will, unless you are on social security or disability.  If the ACA is ended, we will be back to where we were before, where doctors and hospital bills for those who don’t have insurance, will be paid for by increased fees from those who do have insurance.” 

— Gary Roth

Running For Reelection, Trump Talks Like He’s Running For President Of The Confederacy

“There’s no “heritage” to the Confederacy. Aside from fighting to retain slavery, the Confederate rebellion very nearly destroyed this country.”

— William Pennat

“We will find out what this country is made of come the next election.”

— John Yarling

Supreme Court Strikes Down Law That Would Reduce Abortion Access In Louisiana

“A woman’s right to choose is unequivocally her decision.”

— Catherine Pizzi

“It gives me some measure of comfort that in the face of having their court biased towards one end of the national argument the justices have found a way to remain balanced.” 

— Steve Boguslastname

RELATED...

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
Contributor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Media Comments Roundup Donald Trump HuffPost Comments
CONVERSATIONS