Trump Blasts Andrew McCabe For 'Deranged' Story: 'So Many Lies'

Hours after “60 Minutes” aired a bombshell interview with former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, President Donald Trump accused the ousted official of peddling lies.

“He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged,” Trump wrote in a Monday morning tweet, claiming it appeared McCabe had been “planning a very illegal act” with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

It’s not clear what “illegal act” the president might have been referring to.

Wow, so many lies by now disgraced acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. He was fired for lying, and now his story gets even more deranged. He and Rod Rosenstein, who was hired by Jeff Sessions (another beauty), look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2019

In his interview, which aired Sunday, McCabe raised a handful of jarring allegations against Trump, claiming the president ignored U.S. intelligence in favor of advice from Russian President Vladimir Putin and often spoke of his appreciation for Russia.

According to McCabe, at one point, Trump expressed disbelief in North Korea’s ability to fire a missile at the U.S., citing Putin’s assurance that it was impossible.

“Intelligence officials in the briefing responded that that was not consistent with any of the intelligence our government possesses, to which the president replied, ‘I don’t care. I believe Putin,’” McCabe said.

The ex-intel official also claimed that Justice Department officials weighed whether it would be possible to remove Trump with the 25th Amendment after the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. However, the DOJ said Rosenstein has pushed back on McCabe’s account.

In a follow-up tweet Monday, Trump said “there is a lot of explaining to do to the millions of people” who voted for him.

....There is a lot of explaining to do to the millions of people who had just elected a president who they really like and who has done a great job for them with the Military, Vets, Economy and so much more. This was the illegal and treasonous “insurance policy” in full action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2019