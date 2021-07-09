Donald Trump Reportedly Fed Up With 'Annoying' Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump has had it with his oldest son’s “annoying” girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Politico reported Friday.

The former president had raved about Guilfoyle when she was campaigning for him — and praised her booming, over-the-top sermon for him at the Republican National Convention last year. He reportedly called Guilfoyle to thank her for that wild speech and compared her to Eva Perón, the controversial former first lady of Argentina.

But now he’s upset that Donald Trump Jr.’s significant other is backing a candidate the former president has no intention of endorsing, according to Politico.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is ***!!!!!!!!!SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!*** pic.twitter.com/0gzoSPySQG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2020

Greitens resigned as Missouri governor in 2018 amid sexual misconduct claims involving his ex-mistress and campaign finance questions. He doesn’t appear to be a favorite of the Republican Party or Donald Trump.

“Trump thinks Greitens is problematic, and that Kim is annoying, ” a source told Politico.

He has been “openly griping” about Guilfoyle working for Greitens as his national campaign chair. “Why the f**k is she working for him?” Trump reportedly asked.

Trump has also complained that Guilfoyle is exploiting her connection to him without his permission. Trump is reportedly concerned that attaching Guilfoyle’s name to Greitens will look like an implicit endorsement from him.

“It’s Donald Trump’s most frequent complaint: people profiting off his name. The latest offender? His son’s girlfriend, MAGA’s own Eva Peron, Kimberly Guilfoyle,” Politico quipped.

Family get-togethers could be a bit awkward. Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle bought a $9.7 million home in Jupiter, Florida, earlier this year. It’s about a 20-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago.