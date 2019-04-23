Trump's Approval Rating Tumbles To Below 40% After Mueller Report In New Polls

President Donald Trump’s approval rating plunged to below 40% after Thursday’s release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, according to two new polls.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey, conducted Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, found that Trump’s approval rating had dropped to 37% ― a decline of 3 percentage points from a similar poll days earlier. Reuters described the new rating as the president’s lowest of 2019.

A poll jointly conducted by Politico and Morning Consult Friday through Sunday found 39% of voters approved of Trump’s job performance — a 5-point drop from the previous week. That equaled Trump’s lowest-ever approval rating in Politico/Morning Consult polls, which he received in August 2017 following the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville.

“President Trump’s approval rating has dipped to its lowest point of his term in the immediate aftermath of the redacted Mueller report release,” Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s vice president, said in a statement. “This week, 57 percent of voters disapprove, and 39 percent approve of the president’s performance — a net approval rating of –18 percentage points, compared with 55 percent who disapproved and 42 percent who approved ... one month ago in the aftermath of Attorney General [William] Barr’s summary of the Mueller report to Congress.”

Despite Trump’s sagging approval, most voters appeared to be against impeaching him. As Politico noted, 34 percent of voters surveyed in the latest poll said they wanted Congress to move forward with impeachment proceedings against Trump. The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 40 percent of voters wanted impeachment, while 42 percent opposed the idea.