Trump Jan. 6 Arraignment: Live Updates On Former President's Court Appearance

Former President Donald Trump was indicted this week by a grand jury investigating his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Mollie Reilly
By 

Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Thursday on charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his involvement in the Jan. 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race, is set to appear at 4 p.m. ET at E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

Liza Hearon

'He Wanted Chaos': Joe Walsh Doesn't Hold Back

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) argued in a new column that Trump deserves prison time for his actions after the 2020 election, saying that the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, was “the traitor’s final play.”

“He wanted violence. He wanted chaos,” Walsh wrote for the Daily Beast. “He wanted his supporters to be so damn pissed off that they would use violence to keep him in office.”

HuffPost's Ed Mazza has more here.
Marita Vlachou

Trump Won't Have His Mug Shot Taken In Today's Court Appearance

Drew Wade, the U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson, has confirmed Trump won't be arrested and won't have his mug shot taken during his court appearance in Washington following his Jan. 6 indictment.

Wade explained that Trump is a well-known figure and many pictures of him are already available, according to Bloomberg.

Still, he will have his fingerprints taken digitally and also be asked to share his social security number, among other personal details, Wade said.
Marita Vlachou

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Says Security Measures Are In Place For Trump Arraignment

U.S. Capitol Police chief Thomas Manger on Wednesday said the force has put a security plan in place ahead of Trump's arraignment in Washington this afternoon.

"We're prepared for whatever might happen," Manger told reporters during a press conference.

No fencing will be placed around the Capitol complex, he added.
Judge Known To Be Tough On Jan. 6 Cases

Trump's case will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was nominated to the bench by former President Barack Obama. Chutkan has a reputation for handing down tough sentences for individuals who participated in the Jan. 6 attacks.

As HuffPost's Lydia O'Connor reported on Tuesday, Chutkan has presided over 11 Jan. 6 cases and sentenced all 11 defendants to jail time. And in seven of the 11 cases, the sentences she imposed were stricter than what the Justice Department had recommended.
Special Counsel Said Trump's 'Lies' Fueled Capitol Riot

Special counsel Jack Smith gave a brief statement on the federal charges against the former president, saying Trump's "lies... targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government" fueled the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Smith is expected to be present at Thursday's arraignment. He's also hinted at charges for other individuals.

“Since the attack on our Capitol, the Department of Justice has remained committed to ensuring accountability for those criminally responsible for what happened that day,” he said Tuesday. “This case is brought consistent with that commitment and our investigation of other individuals continues.”
Trump Facing Four Charges

Trump, who was indicted by the grand jury on Tuesday, is facing four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights, according to the document.

You can read the full indictment here.
