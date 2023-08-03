Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Thursday on charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his involvement in the Jan. 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race, is set to appear at 4 p.m. ET at E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C.
Read live updates on the arraignment:
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Says Security Measures Are In Place For Trump Arraignment
U.S. Capitol Police chief Thomas Manger on Wednesday said the force has put a security plan in place ahead of Trump's arraignment in Washington this afternoon.
"We're prepared for whatever might happen," Manger told reporters during a press conference.
No fencing will be placed around the Capitol complex, he added.
Judge Known To Be Tough On Jan. 6 Cases
Trump's case will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was nominated to the bench by former President Barack Obama. Chutkan has a reputation for handing down tough sentences for individuals who participated in the Jan. 6 attacks.
As HuffPost's Lydia O'Connor reported on Tuesday, Chutkan has presided over 11 Jan. 6 cases and sentenced all 11 defendants to jail time. And in seven of the 11 cases, the sentences she imposed were stricter than what the Justice Department had recommended.
Special Counsel Said Trump's 'Lies' Fueled Capitol Riot
Special counsel Jack Smith gave a brief statement on the federal charges against the former president, saying Trump's "lies... targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government" fueled the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
Smith is expected to be present at Thursday's arraignment. He's also hinted at charges for other individuals.
“Since the attack on our Capitol, the Department of Justice has remained committed to ensuring accountability for those criminally responsible for what happened that day,” he said Tuesday. “This case is brought consistent with that commitment and our investigation of other individuals continues.”
Trump Facing Four Charges
Trump, who was indicted by the grand jury on Tuesday, is facing four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights, according to the document.
You can read the full indictment here.
