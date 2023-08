Special counsel Jack Smith gave a brief statement on the federal charges against the former president, saying Trump's "lies... targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government" fueled the events of Jan. 6, 2021.Smith is expected to be present at Thursday's arraignment. He's also hinted at charges for other individuals.“Since the attack on our Capitol, the Department of Justice has remained committed to ensuring accountability for those criminally responsible for what happened that day,” he said Tuesday. “This case is brought consistent with that commitment and our investigation of other individuals continues.”