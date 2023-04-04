What's Hot

Martha MacCallum Points Out Greg Gutfeld's Hypocrisy On Fox News' Trump Coverage

Roy McGrath, Onetime Chief Of Staff To Former Maryland Governor, Dead After Manhunt

Lesley Stahl's Reply To Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Pedophile' Claim Angers Viewers

Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Student Files $40 Million Lawsuit Against School

Gwen Stefani's Furry Boots Steal The Show At The 2023 CMT Music Awards

1 'Love Is Blind' Couple Has A Big Blowup — And Another Came Out Of Nowhere

'American Idol' Contestant Leaves Show Weeks After Katy Perry Controversy

Trump Heads To NYC Amid Tight Security Ahead Of His Surrender

Watch Taylor Swift Swap Gifts With Selena Gomez's 9-Year-Old Sister During Concert

Lizzy Caplan And Joshua Jackson Have A Fiery Affair In New 'Fatal Attraction' Trailer

Flo Rida's Son, 6, In ICU After Fall From New Jersey Apartment Window

'We Fact-Checked': Marjorie Taylor Greene Caught Lying in '60 Minutes' Interview

PoliticsDonald Trump

Trump’s Arraignment Won’t Be Televised Despite Request From Media, Judge Rules

Pool photographers will be allowed to take stills beforehand.
Nick Visser

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Former President Donald Trump’s arraignment will not be televised on Tuesday, despite a request from news outlets to broadcast live footage of the historic moment.

Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan rejected the request by multiple media outlets — including The New York Times, CNN, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post — on Monday night, the evening before Trump is scheduled to appear in a Manhattan courthouse. Pool photographers will be allowed to take still photographs before the arraignment begins.

Trump was indicted last week on charges related to a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of his 2016 bid for the presidency. It was a landmark moment: No former president has ever been indicted on criminal charges, the full breadth of which will be revealed publicly on Tuesday.

Merchan noted Monday that although the event was ”undoubtedly important, the interests of the news organizations must be weighed against competing interests.” Trump’s attorneys had argued allowing cameras inside the courtroom would create a “circus-like atmosphere.”

“That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges. Mr. Trump’s arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention,” Merchan wrote. “The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous.”

Trump is expected to deliver remarks after the arraignment on Tuesday night. He faces multiple other investigations, including those over classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing, attacking the probes as a political witch hunt.

Go To Homepage
Nick Visser - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community