Trump Says U.S. Has Reached Asylum Agreement With Guatemala

President Donald Trump said he reached an agreement with Guatemala on asylum with the aim of keeping out people who hope to find safety in the U.S.
The agreement, signed Friday, restricts U.S. asylum applications from Central America, The Associated Press reported.
More from AP:
The so-called “safe third country” agreement would require migrants, including Salvadorans and Hondurans, who cross into Guatemala on their way to the U.S. to apply for protections in Guatemala instead of at the U.S. border. It could potentially ease the crush of migrants overwhelming the U.S. immigration system and hand Trump a concession he could herald as a win.
Trump threatened Guatemala with tariffs and a travel ban earlier this week for stopping talks on its designation as a safe third country for asylum-seekers, The Washington Post reported. If designated, it would allow the U.S. to push migrants away from the southern border.