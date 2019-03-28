Unchained Trump Rages In First Rally After Mueller Report Drops: 'These People Are Sick'

President Donald Trump, emboldened by the completion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, unleashed against anyone and everything in his path during a rally Thursday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“The collusion delusion is over,” Trump declared. “The special counsel completed its report and found no collusion and no obstruction. ... This was nothing more than a sinister effort to undermine our historic election victory and to sabotage the will of the American people.”

The president’s comments came less than a week after Mueller delivered the report of his nearly two-year long inquiry into Russian interference in the last presidential election to the Justice Department. Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary Sunday, saying that, in his opinion, Mueller did not determine that the president or his team had colluded with the Russian government.

But, even though Trump has declared himself totally “exonerated,” Mueller wrote that, while his report “does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” according to Barr’s four-page summary.

We're one minute in and Trump has already blatantly lied about the Mueller report. (Mueller did not exonerate him of obstruction.) pic.twitter.com/AnFvt8KQuY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2019

Trump continued his rejection of that statement on Thursday and excoriated Democrats who said that Congress plans to continue to investigate his administration and past business dealings. Party leaders have demanded the full report, which is more than 300 pages, a Justice Department official told HuffPost on Thursday.

“The Democrats now have to decide if they will continue to defraud the American public with this ridiculous bullshit,” Trump said in Michigan.

The president also dredged up his familiar attacks on prominent lawmakers and his past political opponents, slamming former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. He also demeaned Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the head of the House Intelligence Committee, amid calls from Republicans that Schiff resign his chairmanship over his past remarks (Trump has called for him to resign from Congress completely).

“Many, many people were badly hurt by this scam, but, more importantly, our country was hurt,” Trump said. He then said his opponents were on “artificial respirators right now.”

“They’re getting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation,” the president continued. “Little pencil-neck Adam Schiff. He’s got the smallest, thinnest neck I’ve ever seen. He is not a long ball hitter.”

Trump also championed his supporters on Thursday and attacked those he dubbed the “elite.”

“I have a better education than them, I’m smarter than them. I went to the best schools. They didn’t,” he said. “Much more beautiful house, much more beautiful apartment. Much more beautiful everything. And I’m president, and they’re not.”