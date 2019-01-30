Trump Again Attacks Intelligence Officials After They Contradict His False Claims

President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed a stream of insults at the nation’s intelligence officials after they published a report directly contradicting some of his most frequent false claims about foreign policy.

Trump, who has regularly undermined and questioned the work of institutions and officials in his own administration, referred to “the Intelligence people” as “extremely passive and naive” and suggested they “should go back to school.”

The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

....a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

Dan Coats, Trump’s director of national intelligence, testified before the Senate Tuesday that intelligence officials have no evidence to conclude that Iran is close to producing a nuclear weapon — contradicting Trump’s claim that Iran is “coming very close to the edge.”

Coats also contradicted Trump’s previous claim that the U.S. had defeated ISIS, telling senators that “ISIS is intent on resurging.”

The report also detailed Russian efforts to interfere in U.S. elections, as well as the threat of climate change on national security.

Trump has taken Russian President Vladimir Putin’s word over that of his own intelligence officials’ conclusion that the country’s government interfered in U.S. elections, amid the ongoing investigations into whether his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

The president has also falsely propagated the conspiracy theory that climate change is a hoax.