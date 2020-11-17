OOPS: Trump's New Attorney Admits Biden Won, Says Lawsuits 'Will Not Work'

President Donald Trump’s latest legal shakeup has left him with an attorney who just nine days ago admitted that President-elect Joe Biden won the election and that the legal battles won’t work.

“I’ve been saying since Wednesday morning that Biden would win,” attorney and radio host Marc Scaringi told his listeners on Nov. 7, when the election was called for Biden.

“In my opinion there really are no bombshells that are about to drop that will derail a Biden presidency including these lawsuits,” he added.

In a clip posted online by Media Matters, Scaringi said that some of the pending lawsuits “have merit” while others don’t.

“At the end of the day, in my view, the litigation will not work,” he concluded. “It will not reverse this election.”

A since-deleted blog post on Scaringi’s website also referred to Biden as “president-elect” and “the 46th president.”

Scaringi is representing the Trump campaign in a federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania after three previous attorneys asked to be removed from the case on Monday.