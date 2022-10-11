Trump Attorney Reportedly Blames Other Trump Attorney, Hires Her Own Attorney

One of Donald Trump’s attorneys has reportedly hired an attorney of her own ― and is pointing the finger at yet another of the ex-president’s lawyers about an alleged false statement made earlier this year.
According to NBC News, Trump attorney Christina Bobb spoke to federal investigators last week about the June statement she signed that claimed Trump had turned over all documents related to a subpoena, and no longer had any classified material at Mar-a-Lago.
As the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in August revealed, he still possessed hundreds of files.
Bobb told investigators she didn’t write the statement she signed, NBC News reported. She claimed it was drafted by Evan Corcoran, another Trump attorney. She signed it only after adding a disclaimer that said it was “based upon the information that has been provided to me.”
The Guardian confirmed that Bobb said she was instructed to sign the document at the direction of Corcoran despite not actually conducting the search for those records herself, and that she had insisted on the disclaimer.
Bobb was Trump’s custodian of records at the time. Both news organizations also reported that she said another Trump attorney, Boris Epshteyn, was involved.
In addition, NBC News reported that Bobb had retained Tampa-based criminal defense attorney John Lauro.
After the FBI discovered highly sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago in August, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann warned that both Bobb and Corcoran could face potential perjury and obstruction charges over the statement. He urged them to get “the best defense counsel you can possibly get.”
Now, according to the new reports, at least one of those attorneys is following his advice.
Legal minds on social media responded to the latest developments: