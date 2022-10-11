Trump Attorney Reportedly Blames Other Trump Attorney, Hires Her Own Attorney

One of Donald Trump’s attorneys has reportedly hired an attorney of her own ― and is pointing the finger at yet another of the ex-president’s lawyers about an alleged false statement made earlier this year.

According to NBC News, Trump attorney Christina Bobb spoke to federal investigators last week about the June statement she signed that claimed Trump had turned over all documents related to a subpoena, and no longer had any classified material at Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

As the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in August revealed, he still possessed hundreds of files.

Bobb told investigators she didn’t write the statement she signed, NBC News reported. She claimed it was drafted by Evan Corcoran, another Trump attorney. She signed it only after adding a disclaimer that said it was “based upon the information that has been provided to me.”

The Guardian confirmed that Bobb said she was instructed to sign the document at the direction of Corcoran despite not actually conducting the search for those records herself, and that she had insisted on the disclaimer.

Bobb was Trump’s custodian of records at the time. Both news organizations also reported that she said another Trump attorney, Boris Epshteyn, was involved.

In addition, NBC News reported that Bobb had retained Tampa-based criminal defense attorney John Lauro.

Advertisement

After the FBI discovered highly sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago in August, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann warned that both Bobb and Corcoran could face potential perjury and obstruction charges over the statement. He urged them to get “the best defense counsel you can possibly get.”

Now, according to the new reports, at least one of those attorneys is following his advice.

Legal minds on social media responded to the latest developments:

Trump Lawyer Christina Bobb questioned by FBI, points finger at another Trump lawyer, Evan Corcoran. So yes, MAGA really does now stand for Making Attorneys Get Attorneys. #JusticeMatters https://t.co/cOipe97wt2 — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 11, 2022

If you are a practicing lawyer (even if not acting as a lawyer here) and sufficiently concerned about a client's &/or his advisors' truthfulness to repeatedly insist on a major caveat ("based on the information provided to me") in a certification, maybe just decline to sign? https://t.co/FED368clxR — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) October 10, 2022

Bobb has passed the hot potato squarely to Corcoran to now tell DOJ how HE knew responsive docs had all been provided pursuant to the subpoena. Its a crime to intentionally not comply with a subpoena. https://t.co/31m9znWoDs — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) October 10, 2022

Trump lawyers turning against each other in what Christina Bobb told federal investigators on Friday about false certification:



“Trump’s lead lawyer in the case at the time, Evan Corcoran, drafted it and told her to sign it, Bobb told investigators.”https://t.co/nriDCXTg9f — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 10, 2022

Advertisement

1/ Trump lawyer Christina Bobb tells DOJ she's not criminally liable because she was careful to include language in her certification that Trump was turning over all fed'l records in his possession that said she was basing it on info provided by others... https://t.co/Qf5TguUOCM — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 10, 2022

2/ It's not clear Bobb is cooperating but she did point at Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran who, she says, drafted the statement & told Bobb to sign it. & also Trump legal adviser Boris Epshteyn was "minimally involved in discussions about the records" but didn't draft the statement. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 10, 2022

3/ Just to be clear, I would not buying on the notion that she has managed to immunize herself from criminal liability by carefully wording the false statement she signed. There are legal doctrines like willful blindness & other conduct at issue. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 10, 2022

Christina Bobb spoke to the Feds and told them that another Trump lawyer, Evan Corcoran, was the source of the false info in the certification she made regarding the Mar-a-Lago documents.



If true, she is likely right that she has no liability. But now *he* is in the hot seat. https://t.co/o1gKHocuvF — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 10, 2022

Inevitable. And the way cases get made. So an excellent development. https://t.co/5V3a8g3kNF — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) October 10, 2022