Two of Donald Trump’s top attorneys, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, announced Friday morning they’re resigning from his legal team.

In a joint statement, the day after the Justice Department indicted Trump over his handling of classified documents at his Florida residence, Trusty and Rowley cited the case being filed in Miami as the reason for their departure.

Advertisement

“It has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him, and we know he will be vindicated in his battle against the Biden Administration’s partisan weaponization of the American justice system,” their statement read. “Now that the case has been filed in Miami, this is a logical moment for us to step aside and let others carry the cases through to completion.”

But on Thursday night following the indictment, Trusty appeared on CNN to defend Trump and accused one of the prosecutors, Jay Bratt, of extorting an attorney to force a witness’s cooperation. He also called Espionage Act charges against Trump “ludicrous.”

And on Friday, before announcing his resignation, Trusty appeared on “Good Morning America” to defend Trump again.

“The whole country knows the basic notion of unequal treatment and fairness, and that’s what’s at issue with this prosecution,” he said.

Advertisement

Trump thanked Trusty and Rowley on his Truth Social site for their services.

“I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and ‘sick’ group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before,” he wrote.

Trump said Todd Blanche will now represent him, along with additional lawyers to be announced in the coming days.