Twitter Users Stunned At 'Full-Blown Lunacy' Of Trump's Wild Axios Interview

President Donald Trump’s long-awaited Axios interview with Jonathan Swan finally aired on Monday night and it was a wild ride.

Trump tried to paint a rosy picture of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming “we’re last, meaning we’re first” in an attempt to downplay the death toll and current surge in fatalities.

Trump doubled down on his well-wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, who is in custody and facing her own charges.

“I do wish her well,” Trump said. “I’m not looking for anything bad for her.”

Trump was also asked about the legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died last month at the age of 80. Trump harped on the fact that Lewis didn’t attend his inauguration, then downplayed the civil rights icon while praising himself.

“Nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have,” Trump said. “He should’ve come.”

Twitter users had high praise for Swan’s interviewing skills. As for the president’s performance, not so much:

It’s like an episode of Veep but real. https://t.co/xAIgtDK4yd — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 4, 2020

After watching the new full video of @realDonaldTrump’s interview with @axios, I think @ProjectLincoln & @gtconway3d et al have driven Trump into full blown lunacy. It is amazing how there are no limits to how proudly Trump shows off his mental deterioration & narcissism. — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) August 4, 2020

Trump during the Axios interview: pic.twitter.com/oPa6Mn9vxM — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 4, 2020

You cannot convince me that this isn’t satire or a sick joke oh my god pic.twitter.com/xAZTbV5QiV — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 4, 2020

It’s honestly hilarious that this is the guy who supposedly wants MORE debates https://t.co/uB0rsZVPFr — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 4, 2020

I watched the full @Axios interview via YouTube. Why did Trump agree to do this interview w/ @jonathanvswan? 45's weaknesses are on full display for 37+ minutes: ignorance, narcissism, duplicitousness, lack of compassion, irresponsibility and lunacy. https://t.co/NXChpC4nGQ — When they go low, feel free to go lower (@angelialevy) August 4, 2020

He really has to be one of the dumbest people alive. https://t.co/OkdHQPcqb5 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2020

Many astounding things about this clip, but really striking that the President’s brain is too mushy to even remember “We have a lower case fatality rate than other countries.” He just remembered there was a graph with different lines that we were doing well on. https://t.co/l1xmEE0Bxz — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 4, 2020

If this incredible @Axios interview shows one thing, it's that the president is completely out of gas. The job has chewed him up, spit him out, and there's nothing left in the tank. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) August 4, 2020

I’m seven minutes into the Axios interview it’s just a disaster for the President. He’s just all over the place — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 4, 2020

How can you watch this exchange and think that this person should be in charge of managing the response to a deadly pandemic? https://t.co/tPnzlUgOuU — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) August 4, 2020

Trump is Michael Scott in Scott’s Tots with none of the charm or remorse https://t.co/q7I9uIecsC — Annie Rose Stracener (@anniestracener) August 4, 2020

This is frankly disgusting. Insane. Cruel. But typical Trump. Axios interview is madness. #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/uNTNsY6rHv — Christopher Reeves (@tmservo433) August 4, 2020

This is a masterclass in how to effectively interview a compulsive liar - ask questions and then present evidence proving they are lying - and never let up.



Excellent job, Jonathan. — Red *Person Woman Man Camera TV* (@Redpainter1) August 4, 2020

How am I still not used to Trump? This is just absolute madness. He’s got the donkey brains. https://t.co/l2QbEdFJlm — Nate Igor Smith (@drivenbyboredom) August 4, 2020

Swan/Trump is the new Frost/Nixon — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 4, 2020

on acid. yeah. — justicechick 🏳️‍🌈 (@EnnuiMalaise) August 4, 2020

