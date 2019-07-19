Some people might call President Donald Trump a cartoon character brought to life, and the idea was only reinforced at the San Diego Comic-Con this year.
On Friday afternoon, members of the Backbone Campaign, an activist group specializing in artful protest, inflated a giant Trump baby blimp across the street from the San Diego Convention Center.
For a suggested donation of $1-5, Comic-Con attendees could take a selfie with the infamous inflatable, which depicts the president as a diaper-clad baby holding a cellphone.
The blimp was barely inflated when dozens of people swarmed around, hoping to take a selfie with it.
Spoiler alert: Most of the early posers flipped the bird to the blimp.
Others, like a group of men and women dressed as soldiers, took a more aggressive stance, as the picture above demonstrates.
The blimp will be at the Con through Sunday.