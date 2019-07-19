Some people might call President Donald Trump a cartoon character brought to life, and the idea was only reinforced at the San Diego Comic-Con this year.

On Friday afternoon, members of the Backbone Campaign, an activist group specializing in artful protest, inflated a giant Trump baby blimp across the street from the San Diego Convention Center.

For a suggested donation of $1-5, Comic-Con attendees could take a selfie with the infamous inflatable, which depicts the president as a diaper-clad baby holding a cellphone.

David Moye An activist group inflated a giant Trump Baby Blimp across the street from the San Diego Convention Center, where it got lots of attention.

The blimp was barely inflated when dozens of people swarmed around, hoping to take a selfie with it.

Spoiler alert: Most of the early posers flipped the bird to the blimp.

Others, like a group of men and women dressed as soldiers, took a more aggressive stance, as the picture above demonstrates.

The blimp will be at the Con through Sunday.