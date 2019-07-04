Trump Baby Blimp Crashes Washington Independence Day Celebration

The infamous Trump baby blimp has arrived in Washington, D.C., as a protest against the president’s militaristic Independence Day extravaganza.

Anti-war organization Codepink announced the arrival of the 20-foot balloon shaped like an infant President Donald Trump, complete with a diaper and a sneering face topped with a mop of golden hair. It will sit on the National Mall for most of the day.

In a press release announcing the demonstration, the group’s co-director Ariel Gold condemned the president’s “Salute to America” celebration, which includes a weaponry display featuring tanks and fighter jets.

“It is very alarming to see Trump turn a traditionally non-partisan celebration into a Trump rally and a military spectacle,” Gold said. “It’s absolutely shameful that money is being spent to divide this country even further, and to legitimize the violence of war when so many Americans don’t have access to basic healthcare.”

Baby Trump has arrived! Come visit our president in his true form all day on the National Mall, right next to the World War II Memorial, and join us from 2-6pm for our rally & other activities #BabyTrumpBlimp pic.twitter.com/SWiCFl2sMx — CODEPINK (@codepink) July 4, 2019

Got to the Baby Trump balloon. Robert Kennedy of central NJ is one of its “babysitters.” Says they’ve had only one unpleasant incident so far with a guy who wanted to “free speech his way into the balloon.” Park police helped him on his way. pic.twitter.com/166xA92rgI — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) July 4, 2019

Trump’s event has faced criticism for its use of taxpayer dollars to fund his Lincoln Memorial event, which has evidently become politicized despite the city’s July Fourth celebrations being traditionally nonpartisan.

Earlier this week, HuffPost reported that the Republican National Committee offered tickets to the president’s allies and major donors.

In addition to Codepink’s baby blimp, the group is also displaying a 16-foot Trump robot seated on a golden toilet and sporting his signature “Make America Great Again” hat.

As the robot moves, it recites Trump taglines including calling the Russia probe a “witch hunt,” decrying “fake news” and proclaiming himself to be “a very stable genius.”

Our Trump tweeting on a toilet has joined Baby Trump Blimp on the mall! pic.twitter.com/H05rG6xsvT — CODEPINK (@codepink) July 4, 2019

Trump on a toilet says he’s a very stable genius, among other things. We say a stable genius wouldn’t have us on the brink of war with Iran pic.twitter.com/FnmoK4tk2A — CODEPINK (@codepink) July 4, 2019

The blimp, which stole the spotlight soaring over protests during both of Trump’s visits to the U.K., may have trouble getting off the ground during its stay in Washington.

According to The Guardian, the National Park Service granted Codepink a permit to fly it, but only if it didn’t use helium, presenting an obstacle to making it airborne.

However, Medea Benjamin, the organization’s co-founder, told the outlet she’s up for the challenge.

“We plan to fly the blimp, hopefully with helium, but if not, with air,” she said. “It is ironic that it is right here, in the ‘land of the free,’ the balloon is being grounded.”