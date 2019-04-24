Trump Baby Blimp To Soar Again For President's UK Visit

President Donald Trump ― both the man and the blimp ― will return to the United Kingdom in June for the commander in chief’s official state visit.

CNN confirmed on Wednesday the 20-foot “Trump Baby” balloon will soar above London, portraying the president as a diapered, tantrum-throwing infant.

Leo Murray, one of the organizers behind the blimp, said it “will definitely be back,” the network reported.

However, his hopes of scaling up its size were dashed due to spending constraints.

“We have been toying with the idea of a Trump baby hot air balloon, which would be about five times the size,” Murray told The Guardian. “But would cost a huge amount of money — upwards of £70,000.”

That’s more than $78,000.

ASSOCIATED PRESS The cartoon baby blimp of President Donald Trump was flown as a protest against his visit to London in July 2018.

According to HuffPost UK, the blimp won’t be the only demonstration when Trump meets with Prime Minister Theresa May as a guest of Queen Elizabeth II from June 3 to June 5. First lady Melania Trump is also making the trip.

Heightened security is expected as major protests are set for the president’s visit.

On Tuesday, the Stop Trump coalition, a U.K.-based activist group, announced it would “flood the capital with hundreds of thousands of protesters” for its “Together Against Trump” demonstration when the president visits.

Last year, more than 250,000 marched through U.K. cities to speak out against the president.