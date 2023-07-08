Former President Donald Trump claimed he’d deny “markers” entry to the U.S. in an awkward slip-up on the campaign trail on Friday.
Trump vowed to take the action as he outlined his 2024 platform before correcting his error during a speech at a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“I will also order our government to deny entry to all communists and markers,” Trump said.
“Look, we have Marxists, fascists, communists, they’re pouring into our country – we are going to deny them access to our [country]. Now the one problem is what about all the ones we already have that happen to be politicians, OK.”
Twitter users questioned whether Sharpies were “welcome” following the blunder and pointed out Trump’s usage of another word in the speech that doubles as a not-safe-for-work slang term, as well.