Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Exposes The Trump Cult's Utter Devotion To Him

There’s nothing too bad or bonkers that President Donald Trump can say or do to keep this group of supporters from voting for him in the 2020 election.

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, the puppet creation of the comedian Robert Smigel, hosted a focus group for Trump voters in a bit that aired on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

And when faced with outrageous comments purportedly made by the president in a series of fake ads, Trump fans repeatedly gave him the benefit of the doubt and tried to positively spin the off-the-rails claims.

“The Late Show” confirmed to HuffPost that real Trump voters are featured in the segment, reminding viewers of the cultish nature of Trump’s base. Trump himself boasted during the 2016 campaign he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and not lose a single vote.

Check out the full video here: