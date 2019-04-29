Trump Honors Champion College Athletes With Fast Food Again

President Donald Trump appears to be starting his own White House tradition ― greeting star college athletes with fast food feasts.

Celebrating a visit on Monday from the Baylor University women’s basketball team, winners of the NCAA championship tournament earlier this month, the president rolled out a spread of from Burger King, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s and Wendy’s.

The team posted photos of the paper-wrapped items on Instagram.

Per BaylorWBB IG



What’s on the menu for the Baylor Lady Bears today: Chick Fil A, Wendy’s & McDonalds pic.twitter.com/cVVLQlb66D — Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) April 29, 2019

It’s the third time this year that Trump has hosted athletes with fast food.

North Dakota State University’s football team, this past season’s winner of the NCAA’s Division 1 subdivision championship, in March was greeted by Trump with McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A offerings. Chick-fil-A has stoked outrage in recent years for its support of organizations that push anti-LGBTQ agendas.

In January, Clemson University’s football squad, who won the season’s Division 1 championship, were served a similar selection of sandwiches and sauces from Burger King, McDonald’s and Wendy’s, along with Domino’s pizza.

The meal prompted derision online, and even sympathy from “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan. The former NFL player offered to treat the players to caviar and lobster to make up for it. A restaurant boasting three Michelin stars also invited the team and its coaches out for a luxurious dinner.

The recent winner of the NCAA men’s basketball championship ― the University of Virginia ― won’t be helping Trump indulge his known preference for fast food. Coach Tony Bennett last week scotched speculation about whether the team would be willing to make a White House visit by announcing that because some players are “pursuing pro opportunities” while others are “moving on” from the school, “it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together. We would have to respectfully decline an invitation” to be honored by Trump.