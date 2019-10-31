Trump Is Now Officially A 'Florida Man,' And Twitter Users Are Going Nuts

President Donald Trump is now officially a Florida Man.
Trump announced Thursday in a string of tweets that he was saying goodbye to his lifelong home of New York and moving his permanent residence to sunny Florida ― prompting elation from jokesters on Twitter.
Trump’s announcement came following the publication of documents obtained by The New York Times, which showed that the president and first lady Melania Trump had formally filed in September to change their permanent home from Manhattan’s Trump Tower to their private residence at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
“The White House is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years,” Trump began his tweet. “But my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence.”
He went on to say that, though he cherishes New York and its people and “despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars” in taxes, he felt he had been treated “very badly by the political leaders of both the city and the state.”
According to the Times, a source close to the Trumps said the decision was likely for tax purposes, which Trump himself alluded to in his tweets.
Residents of Florida pay significantly lower income taxes than New Yorkers, and there is no state income tax or inheritance tax.
The announcement kicked people on Twitter into a comic frenzy, referencing the classic “Florida Man” ― an iconic meme about men living in Florida who get caught in unusual crimes or events (often involving alligators), and the subsequent headlines about those stories.
Here’s a roundup of some of those tweets. Even the official “Florida Man” Twitter account came out of retirement to chime in: