Desperate Trump Resorts To Literal Begging With Latest Racist Dog-Whistle Plea

The president pleaded with suburban women during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

Polls show President Donald Trump’s support in America’s suburbs has plunged, especially among women

So on Tuesday night, he launched a desperate appeal to those voters during a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

“Suburban women, would you please like me? Please. Please,” he said. “I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?” 

Trump bragged that he made it more difficult to build low-income housing in the suburbs. 

“I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood. I ended the regulation that brought crime to the suburbs,” he declared Tuesday. “And you’re going to live the American dream, and that’s what you’re going to do.”

Critics have decried Trump’s constant claims of “saving” the suburbs as little more than a dog whistle vow to keep people of color out of those neighborhoods.

“Oh, my. I mean, it’s not even a dog whistle anymore,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said on Twitter over the summer when Trump made a similar claim. “Our president is now a proud, vocal segregationist.”

Trump on Tuesday also claimed he won 52% of the women’s vote in the 2016 election. 

He won 52% of white women. 

Overall, he won 41% of the votes cast by women, while 54% selected his Democratic rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

