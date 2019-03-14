Twitter Pummels Zany Trump Gestures After He Bashes Beto O'Rourke's 'Crazy' Hands

President Donald Trump’s attack on former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) for “so much hand movement” while he speaks was another example of Trump insulting others for something he is known for. And Twitter was so happy to remind everyone of that.

Trump told reporters Thursday in the Oval Office that O’Rourke, who just announced that he’s running for president, uses his hands so much that it might indicate he’s “crazy.”

“I think he’s got a lot of hand movement. I’ve never seen so much hand movement,” Trump said. “I said, ’Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?’” He encouraged people to “study it.”

So Twitter did and demonstrated that Trump does indeed have some of the wildest and most frequent hand gestures of any president in recent memory — form his repeated hands-wide-out shrugs to his infamous mocking imitation of a reporter with a disability.

Twitter users also noted Trump’s roaming hands, which he has boasted can grab women’s genitals.

Has Trump ever met Trump? pic.twitter.com/XfXr9eXdZu — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) March 14, 2019

Crazy hand movements that go with crazy statements!! pic.twitter.com/rQDAg96ZFg — Hugo Martin (@hugomartin) March 14, 2019

Further to the above, I just remembered this: Trump once said he got a lot of exercise by—wait for it—moving his hands around while speaking. https://t.co/xIJOGVbHSN — Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) March 14, 2019

At least Beto’s hand movements don’t include grabbing p%#$&, so he’s got that going for him. — JA in Texas (@joanneintexas) March 14, 2019

This from our over-gesticulator

- in-chief🙄 — Colin Warrick (@ColinWarrick) March 14, 2019

He is always confessing. — Who will help me bake the bread? (@InvisibleMomma) March 14, 2019