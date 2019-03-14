Twitter Pummels Zany Trump Gestures After He Bashes Beto O'Rourke's 'Crazy' Hands

President Donald Trump’s attack on former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) for “so much hand movement” while he speaks was another example of Trump insulting others for something he is known for. And Twitter was so happy to remind everyone of that.
Trump told reporters Thursday in the Oval Office that O’Rourke, who just announced that he’s running for president, uses his hands so much that it might indicate he’s “crazy.”
“I think he’s got a lot of hand movement. I’ve never seen so much hand movement,” Trump said. “I said, ’Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?’” He encouraged people to “study it.”
So Twitter did and demonstrated that Trump does indeed have some of the wildest and most frequent hand gestures of any president in recent memory — form his repeated hands-wide-out shrugs to his infamous mocking imitation of a reporter with a disability.
Twitter users also noted Trump’s roaming hands, which he has boasted can grab women’s genitals.