Trump Mocks Beto O'Rourke's Hand Gestures: 'Is He Crazy?'

After months of speculation, O’Rourke formally announced on Thursday that he would seek the Democratic presidential nomination to challenge Trump. The former U.S. representative, who lost to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas’ 2018 Senate race, released a video announcing his candidacy hours before starting a three-day tour across Iowa.

Trump weighs in on Beto O'Rourke: "I think he's got a lot of hand movement. I've never seen so much hand movement. I said, 'Is he crazy, or is that just the way he acts?'" pic.twitter.com/nIrLd1Sd5a — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 14, 2019

When asked during a photo opportunity in the Oval Office what he thought of the 46-year-old Democrat, Trump said he was surprised by O’Rourke’s “hand movement.”

“Well, I think he’s got a lot of hand movement. I’ve never seen so much hand movement,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?’ So I’ve never seen hand movement. I watched him a little while this morning doing ― I assume it was some kind of a news conference ― and I’ve actually never seen anything quite like it. Study it ― I’m sure you’ll agree.”