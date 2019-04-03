Trump Riffs On Biden Accusations: 'Welcome To The World, Joe'

President Donald Trump took a swing at Joe Biden amid mounting misconduct allegations against the former vice president.

“Our former vice president. I was going to call him. I don’t know him well. I was going to say, ‘Welcome to the world, Joe. You having a good time, Joe?’” Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women, joked during Tuesday’s National Republican Congressional Committee spring dinner.

Biden, who is expected to announce a 2020 presidential bid soon, has been accused of inappropriately touching and kissing at least four women as of Wednesday morning. All four accounts describe Biden allegedly touching women in public settings in a way that made them feel uncomfortable.

The former vice president responded to the initial allegations in a statement over the weekend.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” he said. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

The first woman to come forward, former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores, alleged in an op-ed last week that the then-vice president approached her from behind, put his hands on her shoulders, smelled her hair and kissed the back of her head while offering to help her with her 2014 campaign.

Flores told CBSN that she personally believes Biden’s alleged actions should disqualify him from running, but she added that if he wins the Democratic nomination she would “of course” support Biden over Trump.