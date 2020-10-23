One Thing Trump Didn't Lie About: He Is NOT Abraham Lincoln

In case Americans needed any clarification, Donald Trump declared in the final presidential debate Thursday night that he does not claim to actually be Abraham Lincoln.
Trump cleared that up in response to a zinger from Democratic rival Joe Biden, which apparently went right over the president’s head.
Trump once again boasted that “nobody has done more for the Black community than Donald Trump ... with the exception of Abraham Lincoln.” He also shockingly claimed that he was the “least racist person in this room” (which included Kristen Welker, the first black moderator at a presidential debate since 1992).
Biden scoffed: “Abraham Lincoln over here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history. He pours fuel on every single racist fire. Every single one.”
Trump was confused. “You made a reference to Abraham Lincoln here,” the president responded. “Where did that come in?”
“You said you’re Abraham Lincoln,” Biden quipped again.
That’s when Trump felt compelled to clear things up: “No, I didn’t say I’m Abraham Lincoln. I said, ‘Not since Abraham Lincoln has anybody done what I’ve done for the Black community.’”
Biden got a kick out of that (though he did mistakenly replace the white supremacist Proud Boys with the name “poor boys” in his bit). And fact-checkers could finally stand down — for a moment.
Followers on Twitter loved it.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place