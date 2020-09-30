‘Worst Thing I’ve Ever Seen’ Meme Shows How Bad Trump-Biden Debate Really Was

Tuesday night’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is destined to be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Cable TV analysts and focus groups gave the raucous debate low marks after constant interruptions and injections by Trump derailed any attempt at discussing the issues. But one meme, in particular, revealed just how bad it got.

Some in show business called the debate the “worst thing I’ve ever seen,” then named the most unloved projects they’ve worked on as a point of comparison. The trend appeared to have been kicked off by Jeremy Slater, who prior to developing the Netflix hit “The Umbrella Academy” was a co-writer of the much-maligned 2015 film version of “Fantastic Four”:

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote FANTASTIC FOUR. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) September 30, 2020

It wasn’t long before others joined in, including “Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill:

That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020

That #debate was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote #Sharknado!



It was so bad it was bad! — Thunder Levin (@ThunderLevin) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote Disaster Zone: Volcano In New York. https://t.co/6ISQ5eAsLb — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Tooth Fairy. https://t.co/lTReBUjDTW — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote a video game adaptation. https://t.co/pom7rmeiSn — Justin Marks (@Justin_Marks_) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and we wrote a scene where The Rock and Zac Efron examine a dead man’s taint. https://t.co/J59iMdAzh4 — Shannon & Swift (@shannonandswift) September 30, 2020

It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote The Cat In The Hat movie. — Alec Berg (@realalecberg) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote DATE MY MOM. https://t.co/es4Lh6SuKc — 𝚊𝚊𝚛𝚘𝚗 𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚜𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚐 (@DrLawyercop) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I produced the Morton Downey Jr show. https://t.co/dz6IOtJ0GI — Brian Bedol (@brizilla) September 30, 2020

That's the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote EDDIE... which had a cameo by Trump.



Top THAT, motherf**ckers https://t.co/T9IUbDRqwe — Eric Champnella (@champnella) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Strawberry Shortcake: the animated series https://t.co/oEjGFEcjQH — Judy Rothman Rofé (@neurotic_parent) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote the stolen Horse semen Christmas episode of Hawaii Five-0. https://t.co/4QVj5SH4fF — Sue Palmer (@_suecasa) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I wrote Love at the Christmas Table. — Dayan Ballweg (@DayanBallweg) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote TEENAGE CAVEMAN. https://t.co/04wwyeREex — Christos Gage (@Christosgage) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote all the Carrot Top CALL AT&T commercials. @jerslater — Ted McCagg (@tedmccagg) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I've ever seen and I wrote the My Left Foot episode of Kickin' it. — Glenn Farrington (@HaHaScribe) September 30, 2020

That debate was the worst thing I’ve ever seen. And I was in this: pic.twitter.com/5cXgv7f76D — Michael Shanks (@MichaelShanks) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I was in SHAKMA. https://t.co/XuGcjEcroz — Amanda Wyss (@_AmandaWyss) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I worked on SPECIES II *and* MORTAL KOMBAT: ANNIHILATION. https://t.co/cqH4qJCZEx — Mark Spatny VFX (@MarkSpatny) September 30, 2020

---

