Twitter Users Drag Trump After He Claims Electrical Workers Love Him More Than Biden

The former vice president spoke at an electrical workers conference, prompting the president to tweet he'd be the one to get the union members' votes.

President Donald Trump wants Americans to know that electrical workers love him more than they love Joe Biden.

Yes, it apparently matters to him.

On Friday, the former vice president spoke before an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers conference in Washington, D.C.

A short time later, the leader of the free world took to Twitter to make sure no one actually thought the electrical workers might vote for anyone but him.

Of course, Trump’s trademark fact-free hyperbole inspired Twitter users to new heights of dunking, dragging or whatever other new verb people are using for internet insults.

