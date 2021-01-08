President Donald Trump officially announced he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump tweeted the announcement Friday.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

The announcement was no surprise; Trump has railed against the results of the election for the last two months, pushing conspiracy theories and misinformation about voter fraud while insisting he’d defeated Biden.

Biden won both the popular vote, with more than 81 million votes cast in his favor, and the Electoral College vote. Congress certified the Electoral College votes early Thursday morning, after the process was initially disrupted by a mob of Trump supporters who breached Capitol security.

In a video shared on social media Thursday evening, more than 24 hours after the riot at the Capitol occurred, Trump finally acknowledged that Biden would be taking over the presidency on Jan. 20.

Presidents typically attend the inauguration ceremonies of their successors in order to help facilitate a peaceful transition of power.

