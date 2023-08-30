Trump’s ‘Lunatic’ Attack On Biden Gets Turned Right Back Against Him

Donald Trump is getting the treatment on social media for an attack on President Joe Biden that his critics say sounds a lot like projection.
The former president has been posting videos of himself ranting against everyone from former President Jimmy Carter to special counsel Jack Smith.
But Trump has saved some of his deepest vitriol for Biden, this week accusing him of being both bribed and blackmailed, claiming he will start World War III, and vowing to make the entire Biden family “pay a price.”
“I think that crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent, I believe he that has gone mad, a stark raving lunatic,” Trump said in another clip, in which he also called the president a “mental catastrophe.”
That rant was initially posted on Aug. 17, but took off on Tuesday when the ex-president shared it again on his Truth Social website, and then got passed around on X ― aka Twitter ― via attorney Ron Filipkowski:
Critics fired back: