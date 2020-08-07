'Most Deranged I’ve Ever Seen': Critics Rip Trump's 'Desperate' Attack On Biden

President Donald Trump is facing heat for an ugly attack he made about the faith of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Although Biden is a practicing Catholic, Trump claimed he was “against God,” then launched into a rambling attack on Thursday:
“Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment. No religion, no anything. Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy. Our kind of energy.”
Biden later defended his faith as the “bedrock foundation” of his life.
“It’s provided me comfort in moments of loss and tragedy, it’s kept me grounded and humbled in times of triumph and joy,” he said, then described Trump as “shameful” for making such an attack.
“It’s beneath the office he holds and it’s beneath the dignity the American people so rightly expect and deserve from their leaders,” Biden said.
He added:
“My faith teaches me to love my neighbor as I would myself while President Trump only seeks to divide us. My faith teaches me to care for the least among us while President Trump seems to only be concerned about his gilded friends. My faith teaches me to welcome the stranger while President Trump tears families apart. My faith teaches me to walk humbly while President Trump teargassed peaceful protestors so he could walk over to a church for a photo op.”
Others chimed in to defend the former vice president: