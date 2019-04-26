President Donald Trump At 72: 'I Am A Young Vibrant Man'

Trump, of course, was referencing Democratic contender Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is 77, and possibly Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who is 69.

If the 2020 winner is Biden, Sanders or Warren, any of them would surpass Trump’s standing as the oldest president to take office. Trump was aged 70 years and 220 days when he took the oath in 2017.

Biden responded to Trump’s youthful claim on “The View” later on Friday, saying, “If he looks young and vibrant compared to me, I should probably go home.”

Trump made other headlines with his comments Friday on Biden’s entry in the campaign, including his attempt to defend his disastrous “both sides” remark after the deadly “Unite the Right” white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

At the time, Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the clash. Biden, in a video announcing his campaign, cited Trump’s statement as a reason he’s running.

Trump on Friday claimed his “both sides” comment was a reference not to white supremacists, but to people protesting the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. As HuffPost’s Andy Campbell notes, this is “a glaringly false statement, given that everyone who participated in the ‘Unite The Right’ torch march on Aug. 11 and rally on Aug. 12 was a neo-Nazi or a white supremacist, and they came to commit violence.”