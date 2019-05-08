‘BIGGEST LOSER’: Twitter Users Taunt Trump After Tax Documents Show Huge Losses

President Donald Trump is dealing with the fallout of revelations in The New York Times that he suffered massive business losses in the 1980s and 1990s.
Ten years of tax data obtained by the newspaper revealed that Trump lost $1.17 billion, which appeared to be more than nearly any other U.S. individual. The Times said his $418 million in losses by 1991 represented 1% of all losses reported by individual taxpayers that year.
The news had many of the president’s critics suggesting that the host of the reality TV show “The Apprentice” might have been better suited for another broadcast. Specifically, “The Biggest Loser”: