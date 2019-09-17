Trump Biographer Has A Theory About POTUS' Obama Netflix Deal Obsession

A biographer of Donald Trump on Monday suggested why the president really attacked former President Barack Obama over his Netflix deal.

“Obama may win an Emmy, and Trump has been resentful about Emmys,” Michael D’Antonio, who wrote the book “The Truth About Trump,” told CNN’s Don Lemon.

Netflix’s “American Factory” — the first documentary released by Barack and former first lady Michelle Obama’s production company — has been hotly tipped for awards success. Trump, however, has often groused about never winning an Emmy for the reality business show “The Apprentice.”

D’Antonio’s quip came during a discussion about Trump’s obsession with his predecessor. The author had earlier noted how “Obama was a very profound man. Trump is a very profane man. These are polar opposites.”

“One man denigrates women,” D’Antonio continued. “The other marries the woman he loves and stays married to her and continues to love her. The difference between these people is more than black and white. It’s everything. It’s the essence of their humanity, and Trump knows that people see it.”